Kim A. Kelly



Born: August 14, 1957; in Highland Park, IL



Died: May 7, 2019; in Richmond, IL



Kim A. Kelly, 61, of Richmond, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 peacefully at her residence, with her children by her side.



She was born in Highland Park, IL on August 14, 1957, a daughter of the late Richard and Billie (Salyards) Crook.



She was married to Patrick J. Kelly on June 28, 1986, in McHenry, IL, who passed away Dec. 8, 2014.



A graduate of Deerfield High School in 1975, she obtained her Bachelor's degree from University of Colorado in education, then earned her Master's degree at Dominican University in special education and taught in public schools for 39 years, one being Lake Zurich Middle School.



She loved reading, gardening, being an active participant in her children's school activities through the Richmond school system, coaching track through her work, and helping others.



Kim is survived by a daughter, Roxanne Kelly, of Madison, WI; a son, Jamie Kelly, of Fitchburg, WI; a brother, Michael Crook, of Vernon Hills, IL.



She was preceded by her parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 9th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at her residence.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the United Healthcare Children's Foundation, which provides grants to help children with disabilities to alleviate medical expenses. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 11, 2019