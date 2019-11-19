|
|
Kim M. Musch
Born: February 9, 1957
Died: November 15, 2019
Kim M. Musch (Robinson) passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15th 2019 in Rockford, IL.
Kim was born February 9, 1957 to Kenneth Robinson and Kathleen (Daley) Robinson. She graduated from La Follette High School in Madison, WI in 1975. Kim managed the Marshall Sausage IGA in Marshall, WI while raising her three children until she met her husband John, they were married on November 3, 2001. Kim went on to become a real estate broker and together she and John started a honey business, Johnny Bee's. Kim had many hobbies including bee keeping and honey harvesting, gardening, saving any animal that came into her yard, sewing, and she loved to cook and always had enough for everyone. She always looked forward to spending time with her dad at his cottage on Kilby Lake in Montello, WI as well as traveling with John and spending time with friends and family. Kim was loved by many and will be remembered by her beautiful smile and willingness to help everyone.
Kim is survived her husband John of Harvard, IL, her twin daughters Monique (Jeremy) Bartsch of Mayville, WI and Stacy Nolden (Gary Alsteen) of Rhinelander, WI, and her son Ethan (Amy) Nolden of Marshall, WI; her grandchildren Lily, Haiden, Kaden, Kiah, Seth, Kallan, Hazel, Kendyl, and Hawk; her mother Kathy Robinson (John Steen) of Beaver Dam, WI, special friend Gary Nolden, step-mother Maureen Robinson, sister Christa, and sister-in-law Monica.
Those preceding her in death include her father Kenneth Robinson, her brother Jimmy, her brother Michael Robinson, and her grandparents.
Mom- You will live in our hearts forever. Love, Mo, Stac and Ethan.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Danice Loveridge officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019