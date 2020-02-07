|
|
Kimberley Sue Pauley
Born: April 16, 1957; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 4, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Kimberley Sue Pauley, age 62, of Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 16, 1957 to Mary (Whittenberg) and Daniel Pauley in Chicago.
Kimberley is survived by her mother, Mary Pauley; her sister, Cynthia (the late David) Myers; her brother, Alan (Susan) Pauley; and nieces and nephews, Tracey Ferrari, Ashleigh (Michael) Buurman, Jason (Rebecca) Myers, Kevin (Michele) Burgess, Dustin Pauley.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Services are private for the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For further information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Kimberley on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020