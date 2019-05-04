Kimberly L. Schneider



Born: October 6, 1958; in Frankfort, IN



Died: April 29, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Kimberly L. Schneider, of Crystal Lake, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 60.



She was born October 6, 1958 in Frankfort, IN, the daughter of the late Thomas and Wilma (nee Cheek) Ham.



Kim received her master's degree in early childhood education from National Louis University. After several years as a preschool director, she was an education specialist for Goddard Systems, Inc. Kim was a big sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters and a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she was a founding member of the bell canto choir. She was also an avid quilter.



Kim was the loving wife of Kurt; cherished mother of Scott and Kyle Schneider; beloved sister of Susan (John) Schulz; aunt of Christopher Schulz; and loving pet parent to her beloved Dalmatians, Josie, Sophie, and Maradona.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gregg Ham.



Visiting for Kim will be held Monday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. with visiting beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W Crystal Lake Ave. Crystal Lake. Interment will be held privately.



Donations may be made in Kim's name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County at www.bbbsmchenry.org



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2019