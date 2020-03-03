Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kimberly Lynn Bator

Kimberly Lynn Bator Obituary
Kimberly Lynn Bator

Born: February 21, 1970

Died: February 26, 2020

Kimberly Lynn Bator, 50 of Huntley, died peacefully February 26, 2020 with her family by her side.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00pm with a service at 7:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Bator Family.

Kim was born February 21, 1970 in Chicago, the daughter of Waunita and Kenneth Keen. On September 5, 1993 she married Steven J. Bator. She worked in human resources for the Beckers Group in Elk Grove Village. Everyone who knew Kim was considered family. She was a proud hockey Mom. Kim will be remembered for her loving , giving heart and could brighten up a room just by walking in. She was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, her children, Hannah and Zach. By her mother, Nita, brothers, Jeff (Katie) Keen, Jeremy Keen and Justin (Jaquie) Keen and by many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by Steve's beloved family.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth and by her grandparents.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
