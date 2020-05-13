Kimberly Pearl Ellen Cooper
1962 - 2020
Kimberly Pearl Ellen Cooper

Born: April 7, 1962; in Harvard, IL

Died: May 8, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Kimberly Pearl Ellen Cooper, 58, of Harvard passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kim was born April 7, 1962, in Harvard, IL the daughter of Raymond E. and Lillian M. (Greer) Cooper. Kim will be remembered as a strong, loving and caring person. She worked at Walmart in Harvard for many years. She always had a smile on her face when you saw her. Kim enjoyed listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. She loved her two fur babies Jas and Sully.

Survivors include her siblings Debra (Glen) Whaples Jr., and David (Nancy) Vermett; four nephews, five nieces, five great-nephews, two great-nieces, three great-great nephews, and two great-great-nieces; her very special friends, Terri, Cindy, Beth, and Kevin and her special and dear aunt Joann Goff.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, two brothers, Kenny Vermett and Ben Cooper; her sister Penny (Bob) Archambolt; one nephew William; and several aunts and uncles.

Kim's wishes were to be cremated. Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, contact the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
