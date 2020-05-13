Kimberly Pearl Ellen Cooper
Born: April 7, 1962; in Harvard, IL
Died: May 8, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Kimberly Pearl Ellen Cooper, 58, of Harvard passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kim was born April 7, 1962, in Harvard, IL the daughter of Raymond E. and Lillian M. (Greer) Cooper. Kim will be remembered as a strong, loving and caring person. She worked at Walmart in Harvard for many years. She always had a smile on her face when you saw her. Kim enjoyed listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. She loved her two fur babies Jas and Sully.
Survivors include her siblings Debra (Glen) Whaples Jr., and David (Nancy) Vermett; four nephews, five nieces, five great-nephews, two great-nieces, three great-great nephews, and two great-great-nieces; her very special friends, Terri, Cindy, Beth, and Kevin and her special and dear aunt Joann Goff.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, two brothers, Kenny Vermett and Ben Cooper; her sister Penny (Bob) Archambolt; one nephew William; and several aunts and uncles.
Kim's wishes were to be cremated. Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 13, 2020.