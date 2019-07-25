Kristine Marie "Kris" Felix



Born: July, 24, 1967; in Elgin, IL



Died: July 22, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Kristine Marie "Kris" (Baseley) Felix, 51, of her hometown of McHenry, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 22, 2019 after a long, tiring 17-year battle with stage IV kidney cancer. Kris was born on July, 24, 1967 in Elgin, IL, the youngest child of Gary and Katherine (Meyer) Baseley. She had a lively and outgoing personality that attracted many friendships as well as the love of her life. On July 7, 1990 she married her soulmate, Paul E. Felix at St. Patrick's Church in McHenry. Kris had many jobs and careers but wherever she went she always made friends from being an administrative assistant for Centegra Health Foundation, which sounds more glamorous than it was, or working part time jobs while fighting her cancer to help out her family, or to pay for the many Bon Jovi concerts she attended.



Kris' battle with cancer became such an amazing story of hope, faith, and continually doing the impossible. She inspired many other cancer warriors as well as the friends and family that surrounded her. Despite her illness, she was an immensely supportive wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Perhaps her greatest joy in life was her sons, niece and nephew. She was so incredibly proud of all their accomplishments.



Kris is survived by her husband of 29 years, Paul, her sons Brody Felix and Colin Felix, her loving parents Gary and Kathy, her brother Robert (Sharon) Baseley, her mother-in-law Nancy Felix, her sister-in-law Denise Felix, her niece Riley (J.P.) Veillon, her nephew Benjamin Baseley, and many other fantastic family and friends.



Kris was preceded in death by her father-in-law Daniel Felix, her maternal grandparents Robert and Marie Meyer, her paternal grandparents Claude and Mary Baseley, and her aunt Lynne Donarski.



Visitation will take place Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL. Funeral Mass will be officiated by Father Paul Lipinski on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Church, 3500 Washington Street McHenry, IL and be will followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery in McHenry.



For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or log onto www.colonialmchenry.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019