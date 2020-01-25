|
Kurt H. Knaack
Born: May 18, 1933; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: January 20, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Kurt H. "Corky" Knaack, a life-long resident of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on May 18, 1933 in Crystal Lake to the late Louis and Fern (nee Wakley) Knaack.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Antietam. On November 19, 1960, he was united in marriage to Shirley Noles in Crystal Lake.
Corky loved nothing better than to have his children and grandchildren around, celebrating holidays or just talking. He was loved by many and will be missed by many more.
Corky will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Shirley; their children, Joseph H. (Peggy) Knaack, Teresa A. (Dennis) Rich, Patricia L. (Anthony) Pape and Samuel D.(Susan) Knaack; grandchildren, Alan J. "AJ" Knaack, Elissa, Nicholas, Jessica and Elizabeth Pape, Audrey, Stephen, Will, Casey and Ryan Knaack; siblings, Arlette (Ray) Temple, Craig (Donna) Knaack and Candi (Ray) Anderson; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn and Vicki Knaack; and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis (Venus) Buster, JoAnn (Wally) Timm, Linda (George) Reynolds, Ronnie, Mark, Louis, Dennis and David Knaack, his nephews, Scott Temple and Rob Timm.
Services will be privately held.
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020