Kyle A. McCoy
Born: August 18, 1994
Died: September 11, 2019
Kyle A. McCoy, 25 of Crystal Lake, died September 11, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, September 16, from 4-8pm DeFiore Funeral Home 10763 Dundee Rd, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 451 W Terra Cotta, Crystal Lake, Illinois. Burial will be at Crystal Lake Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed tothe .
Kyle was born August 18, 1994 in Barrington, Illinois. The son of Dennis and Ana (Arza) McCoy. He graduated from Marian Central Catholic High School in 2013. He went on to attend Indiana University and graduated with honors. Kyle was currently working as an Analyst in Private Wealth Management for Baird in Milwaukee, WI.
A smart, determined, dependable, and kind young man, Kyle had a great passion for music and loved playing his guitar. Always a high achiever, Kyle was someone who consistently set goals for himself, and worked diligently to achieve them. While he had an incredible aptitude for Trivia, Kyle also enjoyed playing golf, basketball, darts, loved movies, and was a disciplined fitness enthusiast.All who knew and loved him would agree Kyle's most admirable quality was the quiet strength behind the love he held for his family and friends. He will always be remembered as someone who had a great sense of humor, worked hard, and had a kind and gentle spirit.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Dennis and Ana McCoy; his brother Alex (fianc Natalie Hood) McCoy; his sister, Megan (Antonio) Iaccino, and their son, Theodore.
He is survived by his grandmother, Elsie McCoy. Kyle also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ana and Randolfo Arza and Thomas McCoy.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 14, 2019