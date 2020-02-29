|
|
Kyle M. Murray
Born: May 24, 1996
Died: February 26, 2020
Kyle M. Murray, 23 of Lake in the Hills, died suddenly, February 26, 2020.
Kyle was born May 24, 1996 the son of Ronald and Carolyn (Cornwall) Murray. He graduated from Huntley High School in 2014 and later attended Elgin Community College and Loras College. He could brighten any room and went out of his way to make people feel good. He loved golfing, grilling, and making people laugh. He was a loving boyfriend to Megan and the best dog dad ever to Charlie. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Ron and Carolyn Murray, his brother, Connor (AJ Kutches), grandmothers, Alice Cornwall and Judith Murray, his uncles, Brian Murray and John Cornwall. His girlfriend, Megan Jennings and beloved Charlie. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Cornwall and Ronald Murray and his amazing Aunt Wendy.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 29, 2020