LaRene M. Stark
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaRene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRene M. Stark Born: May 25, 1957, in Sycamore, IL Died: April 18, 2020; in Rockford, IL LaRene M. Stark, 62, of Garden Prairie passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. She was born May 25, 1957, in Sycamore the daughter of Earl and Doris (Allen) Maynard. LaRene was a graduate of Huntley High School in 1975. After high school, she attended beauty school. She continued to use her haircutting skills to cut hair for friends, neighbors, her children, and grandchildren. She worked various jobs including a position at Union Special and recently at Sunshine Stitches. LaRene's quick wit and fun-loving personality always made her the life of the party. Her character quickly caught the eye of Kevin Stark whom she married on November 22, 1980. Together they fulfilled many lifelong dreams including starting the family business, Stark Service Inc., and raising a family. LaRene's love and dedication for her family and loved ones were beyond comparison. Without question, her grandchildren were her most treasured gifts. She cherished making memories with her grandchildren by baking, sewing, riding on the golf cart, and swimming. LaRene's life was guided by her faith. She volunteered her time and talents to her church, St. Catherine's of Genoa. Through the years, she taught religious education classes, coordinated funeral luncheons, and willingly lent her talents in any way needed. LaRene was a truly talented quilter. If she wasn't sewing a quilt for someone as a gift or for her own pleasure, she was teaching others the art of quilting. Through quilting, she brought people together to laugh, sew, and create meaningful friendships. The impact LaRene had through quilting went beyond sewing. She positively influenced many lives with her expertise and charismatic personality. With her husband by her side, LaRene enjoyed flea markets and quilt store hopping. She cherished creating memories with family during her yearly vacation to St. Pete Beach, Florida. Many of her favorite memories were made right at home on the farm. She enjoyed parties in the shed, summer nights on the patio, and spontaneous family dinners filled with laughter. LaRene Marie Stark was a cherished wife, caring mother, loyal friend, and larger than life grandmother that will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kevin; children, Brad (Mary), Kim (Aaron) Brahmstedt, Adam (Brooke), Boog (Khrystyna), and Andy; grandchildren, Vincent, Blake, Paul, Martha, Genevieve, Brynna, Brody, Brielle, Edith, Rosemary, Henry, Aubree, Arthur, and Charles "Chip"; brothers, Keith (Brenda) Maynard, Earl Maynard, and Bill (Patty) Maynard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen (Linda) Stark, Verne (Carrie) Stark, Cherri (Chuck) Myers, Deb Mackert, and Bud Stark. She is preceded in death by her parents; and mother & father-in-law, Vincent & Edith. Visitation and funeral service is private due to the pandemic. Following the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL 60135. The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home is assisting the family. Information (847) 669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
7 entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers
Kathy Garrett
My sincerest condolences to the Stark Family. LaRenes dedication and love for her family was evident in all her interactions. I will keep you all in prayer.
Linda Colson
LaRene was truly a larger than life individual in too many ways to list. She will be missed by not only her family, but so many friends and neighbors. Memories of her will live on in the hearts of everyone she met. Our prayers and sympathy to all the Stark family.
Paul & Linda Kuhn
We were incredibly sad to hear of LaRene's passing. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of you, as you navigate through these trying times.
Jared Wick & Family
Our prayers and sympathy to Larens family during this sorrowful time
She touched many hearts in many ways and will be missed by many..Hugs to the family. Bob and Mary Lou Miller, Genoa, IL
Mary Lou Miller
Friend
Our prayers and sympathy to all the Stark family.
Rod and Karen Snyder
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHIES GO OUT LARENE'S FAMILY , HER KIND HEART AND THAT CONTAGIOUS LAUGH THAT BROUGHT A SMILE TO ONES FACE AND JOY TO EVERYONES HEART.LARENE WILL CERTAINLY BE MISSED BY ALL OF US BUT SHE TOUCHED MANY HEARTS AND SOULS THAT WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER HER KINDNESS AND SPIRIT THAT WILL LIVE FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
AUNT BARB, AND COUSIN ROGER
ROGER EBERT
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved