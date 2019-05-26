Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Larry Dean Schultz

Born: June 20, 1955; in Elgin, IL

Died: May 14, 2019; in Elgin, IL

Larry Dean "Uncle Lar" Schultz, 63, of Elgin, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Amita St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on June 20, 1955 in Elgin the son of Clarence E. & Glenda J. Beaver. Larry was a longtime resident of Elgin, he graduated from Dundee Community High School Class of 1973, he was a Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam War, USS Fairfax County (LST-1193) at Norva. He was a co-owner of Hy-Tec Business Equipment, Inc. in Elgin. Larry loved to ride his 1981 Harley Low Rider, he was a blood donor and loved camping throughout his life, the last 15 years at Lehman's Resort.

He is survived by his parents, loving wife Cathy Sue Kavanagh Schultz; his children: Jeremy (Amy Manna) Schultz, and Tosha Thompson; his granddaughters who were his absolute pride and joy, Gracie and Haylie Schultz; sisters: Vicki Drake and Sue Frazier; nephews Jacob Ingersoll, Tony Stacey and a step sister Michelle Sciabaras and her son Tyler Rowan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Virgil & Wilma Bock and Ruben & Grace Schultz Hall.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019
