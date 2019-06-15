Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 W. Jackson St.
Marengo, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Larry L. Long
1943 - 2019
Larry L. Long Obituary
Larry L. Long

Born: January, 1943; in Iowa

Died: June 11, 2019; in Madison, WI

Larry L. Long, 76, of Marengo, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison; surrounded by his family. He was born January, 1943, in Iowa; the son of Ora and Alice Long. In April, 1964, he married Jane Lembcke.

He was employed by Dean Foods for 38 years; and owned and operated, U S Auto Parts, Inc, in Marengo.

He served on the Zion Properties and Communion committees; and the Marengo Police Commission; and was a Webelos scout leader.

He was a member of Local #754; and of Zion Lutheran Church.Larry is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughter-in-law Diana Long; daughter, Kelli (Gerry) DeDina; son, Matthew (Jamie)Long; his sister, Deloris (Ed) Shelton; his grandsons, Joshua DeDina (Elisa Wood, fiancee); Aiden Long; granddaughters Abigail DeDina; Megan Long;great grandson, Liam DeDina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora Long & Alice Long Olbrich; and his son, Randal.

The visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 W. Jackson St. Marengo, IL 60152. The visitation will continue from 1:00 p.m.until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at the church.

Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Zion Lutheran Church or to Zion Lutheran School.

Arrangements completed by Fredrick Funeral Home,Hampshire, John Freund Director, 847-683-2711.

Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from June 15 to June 16, 2019
