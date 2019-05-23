Larry L. Rowe



Born: March 8, 1938



Died: May 19, 2019



Larry L. Rowe, age 81, of Woodstock, passed away, May 19, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



He was born in Marengo, IL on March 8, 1938 to Charles and Ruth (Smith) Rowe. He married Cynthia (Carroll) Rowe on October 29, 2005 in Woodstock.



Larry enjoyed playing wheelchair basketball and marathons. He met his wife while square dancing in Wisconsin. They enjoyed traveling all over the United States; his favorite place was the beautiful Grand Canyon. Larry was known as a strong go-getter type of person who was always ready for a challenge. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed their Friday game night and seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a big smile to his face.



He is survived by his wife Cynthia, children; Gary (Dawn) Rowe, Gene (Patty) Rowe, Wayne (Diane) Rowe, Cindy (Todd) London, Kimberly (Beav) Johnson and Seth Rowe, brothers; Charles (Deborah) Rowe, Warren Rowe and Robert (Dottie) Rowe, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ronald Rowe and sister Helen Rowe.



A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Woodstock IL 60098. The visitation will continue May 25, 2019 from 10:00 until the 11:00 am service at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in the Northwest Herald on May 23, 2019