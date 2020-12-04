Larry Norman Eslick
Born: September 29, 1948; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 30, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Larry Norman Eslick, 72, passed away on November 30, 2020 in McHenry, Illinois.
Larry was born on September 29, 1948 in Woodstock to the late Neuton and Emma (Brunner) Eslick. He married Betty Blumhorst in 1975 and resided in Woodstock his entire life.
Larry graduated from Woodstock High School in 1966 and enjoyed his many friends and athletics. After graduating from high school, Larry served in the US Army from 1966-1968 stationed in Hawaii and Vietnam. He was a Specialist 4th Class 9th Division in Vietnam and 25th Division in Hawaii.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he began driving a truck as a cattle hauler for Blumhorst Trucking. He then became an independent owner operator of Eslick Trucking, where he purchased his pride and joy- a 1990 Peterbilt Semi Truck.
Larry was an excellent mechanic and always kept his truck in tip top shape up until the day he passed. He could fix anything.
In retirement, he continued driving his truck for Dahm Enterprises based in Woodstock, Illinois. He always had so much pride in what he did and who he did it for.
One of Larry's greatest honors was attending the VNC Honor Flight Trip in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
Larry also had a passion for building, fixing, and restoring classic cars. He was a current member of the Northern Illinois Streeters Car Club, and a former club member of the C.A.A.T.S Club. Nothing made him happier than leaving early on a summer morning, picking up a hot cup of coffee and a Riverside Apple Fritter before heading off to a car show in his 1968 Camaro or 1970 Chevelle SS.
Some of Larry's favorite hobbies and pastimes included tinkering on anything mechanical, attending car shows, walking around the farm with his grandsons, going to the races, and being with his loved ones.
He is survived by his two children Michael (Kristine) Eslick and Ashley (Chris) Marulli, both of Woodstock, IL, three grandsons who he cherished deeply- Carson, Rowan, and Huckson Marulli. His brother Allen Eslick of Leitchfield, KY, and Sister Karen (Ken) Hansen of Woodstock, IL, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Neuton and Emma Eslick, his brothers Eugene and Glenard Eslick, his sister-in-law Erna Eslick and his best friend Don Hansen, Sr.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Ride will take place this Spring at a later date when we are able to gather and honor Larry's remarkable life on earth.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Larry can be made to the Veterans Network Committee Honor Flight of Northern Illinois.
For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com