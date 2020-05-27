Larry R. Stilling
Born: July 20, 1941
Died: May 22, 2020
Larry R. Stilling, 78, of Lake Mills, WI and McHenry passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020. Larry was born July 20, 1941 in McHenry to the late Arthur J. and Isabel (Freund) Stilling. He graduated from McHenry High School in 1959. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1962 to 1964. Larry worked for a number of years for Eby-Brown in McHenry before taking over his dad's dairy farm. In 1980 he moved to Clintonville, WI where he farmed for 14 years before becoming an over-the-road trucker. His handle was The Homeless Hermit. In the last few years, Larry spent his winters in Georgia and his summers between Lake Mills and the family farm in McHenry. He was a cracker jack mechanic and a jack of all trades. He always had a kind word, an ear to bend, a hand to help, and a smile for everyone he met.
Larry is survived by his four cherished daughters, Lisa (David) Richard, Laurel (Bruce) Singer, Leslie (Ted) Dawdy and Leena (Mychael) Schreiner. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kayla, Karissa, Daniel, Lucas, Sarah, Ryan, Amanda, Robert, Paige and Ashley, along with five great-grandchildren and three on the way.
Larry is survived by his brother Al (Mary) Stilling, sister-in-law Roberta Stilling, and nieces Karen Boal and Katie Tibbs and his "Georgia Peach", Marcie Collins. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dick, the mother of his daughters, Esther Betts, and granddaughter, Boston.
A private family service will be held. If so desired, please make a donation in Larry's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 27, 2020.