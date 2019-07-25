Larry Richard Wheeler



Born: May 24th, 1945; in Princeton, IN



Died: July 22, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Larry Richard Wheeler, 74, a resident of Crystal Lake, IL passed away in his home on Monday, July 22nd.



Larry Wheeler was born on May 24th, 1945 in Princeton, IN to Albert and Monell Wheeler, the fourth of six children.



After high school, Larry was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and was selected for Officer Candidate School from which he graduated in 1967 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant of infantry. He was stationed in Kitzingen, Germany as the Executive Officer of HHC, 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division from 1967 until honorably discharged in 1969.



Following army service, Larry then enrolled at Eastern Illinois University in 1970 where he met his future wife, JoAnn Christensen. He welcomed his first of four children into the world in 1972. In 1974, Larry graduated with a degree in Parks & Recreation and took a job with the Hanover Park Park District that same year. In 1975, Larry and JoAnn welcomed their daughter into their first house in Hanover Park. In 1982, his second son was born and two years later he welcomed his 3rd son.



After retiring as Director of the Hanover Park Park District, Larry ran for commissioner of the Crystal Lake Park District and held that office for two terms before fully retiring this past May.



Larry was active in two bands; the Northwest Suburban Concert Band which he helped to found, and the Sun City Band of Huntley, IL. He played Baritone.



Larry was an avid golfer, camper, fisherman and St. Louis Cardinals fan. But Larry's greatest love was being with family. He instilled a love for life and family in all those around him. He will be sorely missed.



Larry Wheeler is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, four children, nine grandchildren, two brothers and his little sister.



There will be a visitation for Larry on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the KAHLE-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary beginning at 12:00 Noon and concluding with a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM.



Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019