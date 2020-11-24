Larry W. Beese
Born: September 29, 1948
Died: November 19, 2020
Larry W. Beese, age 72, of McHenry, IL, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer.
Larry was the beloved husband of 52 years of Wanda (nee Vineyard); loving father of Shiela (Bradley) Schaer and Duane; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Ashley and Katrina Schaer; dear brother of Kenneth Beese and Sue Anne (Avery) White and many more family members. He will be deeply missed by all, until we can join him.
Larry was born September 29, 1948 in Waukegan, IL, to the late Melvin and Dorothy Beese.
Larry was a very talented bricklayer, a longtime member of Bricklayers Union Local 20 and an avid hunter. He extremely loved spending time with his grandchildren "Tricky Nick", "Blonde" and "Little One". He loved raising his animals and spending time outdoors.
Visitation was Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2-6 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. A funeral home service was Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.
