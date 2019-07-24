Larry Wingate



Born: January 21, 1953



Died: July 17, 2019



Larry Wingate, 66, of Champaign, IL passed away on July 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church Street, Champaign, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitors are welcome to greet the family beginning at 2 p.m.



Larry was born in Crystal Lake, IL on January 21, 1953. He was the son of Ray and Alvera Wingate.



He is survived by his mother, his wife Suzanne, daughters Erika (Mikael) Nelander, Melissa (Ryan) Wills, Laura, and his son Davis. He leaves behind four brothers, David (Patricia) of Chrisman, Duane (Gail) of Rockford, Keith (Shirley) of Mahomet, and Kevin of Cary, N.C. and his sister Lynnette (Matt) Reinert of Arvada, CO.



He is preceded in death by his father and sister Karen.



Larry spent his career in property management. He ended his career working for the Snyder Companies.



Larry was a member of the Knights of Pythias for 30 years, and served as its Grand Chancellor for the state of Illinois. He was a past President of the Institute of Real Estate Management and also served as Chairman of the Board for the CU Mass Transit district He was active in his church, and served as a deacon, and also helped in Sunday school.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Champaign Habitat for Humanity chapter, 119 E. University Avenue, Champaign, or in Larry's honor. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019