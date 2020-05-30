Laura Lynn Dedual



Born: January 31, 1958



Died: May 27, 2020



"I want all my friends and family to remember me like the picture I have up of myself! It's been an amazing journey. How blessed I have been for 62 years!! 5 amazing kids, 2 wonderful daughters-in-law, and 1 wonderful son-in-law AND 9 Grandbabies!! WOW! Can't forget about my Pyne family! What a beautiful big family I have! I do love you all. I truly do! I am so grateful for all the unconditional love and support that has come to me. Smile, learn to forgive, help another person if you're able, pay it forward, and be kind to one another. How Blessed I have been." Written by Laura on August 29th 2019



Laura Lynn Dedual, 62 of Chicago formerly of Wauconda, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Journeycare in Barrington on May 27th 2020. She was born January 31st, 1958 to Lorraine Mathies and Richard Dedual.



She is survived by her husband Dennis Wilson, her loving children; Aaron (Megan) Grassel, Meagan (Randy) Howarth, Christopher Wilson, Jacob Wilson, and Joshua (Anna) Wilson. Her 9 grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Tyler, Riannan, Isaiah, Addison, Skylar, Ethan, Gino, and Enzo; sisters, brother, nieces and nephews.



Laura was a respected Golden Retriever breeder. She was passionate about gardening, and her strong love for her children and grandchildren was apparent by many. Laura was a very strong willed, compassionate and dedicated woman. Her infectious smile and strong hugs will be deeply missed by many. A special thanks to Stacey Pyne, her "daughter" Ashley Kanellis and her many friends for their dedicated support by Laura's side as she fought fiercely.



Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be held at Lindy's Landing in Wauconda at a future date. Please email RememberingLauraLynn@gmail.com if you would like an update on service arrangements as they become available.



"When I die, give what's left of me away to children and old men that wait to die. And if you need to cry, cry for your brother walking the street beside you. And when you need me, put your arms around anyone and give to them what you need to give to me. I want to leave you something, something better than words or sounds. Look for me in the people I've known or loved, and if you cannot give me away, at least let me live in your eyes and not on your mind. You can love me most by letting hands touch hands, by letting bodies touch bodies, and by letting go of children that need to be free. Love doesn't die, people do. So, when all that's left of me is love, give me away" Written By Merrit Malloy





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store