Laura Thurow
Born: July 23, 1918; in Schaumburg, IL
Died: January 1, 2020; in New Glarus, WI
Laura Thurow, 101, a long-time resident of Crystal Lake, died January 1, 2020 at the New Glarus Home in New Glarus, Wisconsin.
Laura was born on July 23, 1918, in Schaumburg, Illinois, to Henry J. and Christine (Kirchhoff) Freise. On Aug. 31, 1951, she married George Thurow in Schaumburg, and they moved to Crystal Lake.
Laura's long, active, adventurous life touched 12 decades and countless lives through her volunteer service for many organizations in Crystal Lake, including Immanuel Lutheran School and Church, March of Dimes, American Legion Post 171 auxiliary, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, Bethesda Thrift Shop, and as a local election judge.
Growing up on the 160-acre family farm, Laura was a pioneer in the promotion of rural electrification. She was featured in numerous magazines demonstrating how electricity revolutionized farm work. She was also featured in a World War II-era film highlighting the ingenuity and innovation of farm families in northern Illinois during a time of material and labor shortages. During World War II, she also worked at Douglas Aircraft near Chicago.
Laura was a world traveler, enjoying many trips to Europe. She and husband George celebrated their 40th anniversary in Austria and their 50th in Switzerland. In her later years, she lived in Laramie, Wyoming, and New Glarus, Wisconsin.
Laura is survived by her son Roger (Anne); grandchildren Brian, Aishling, Jane and Maria; daughters-in-law Anne and Amy; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, George; her son, Thomas; infant son, Paul; her sisters Pauline Zoellick and Sophie Winkelmann, and brothers Henry, William, George and Robert.
The visitation will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, January 10, at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. The visitation will continue from 9am until the service at 10 am on Saturday, January 11, at the Immanuel Lutheran Historic Church, 178 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. The Rev. Larry Tieman will officiate. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran in Laura's name.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020