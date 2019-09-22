Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Laura Wicaryus

Laura Wicaryus Obituary
Laura Wicaryus

Born: October 18, 1942; in Bismarck, ND

Died: September 19, 2019; in Belvidere, IL

Laura Wicaryus, 76, of Capron passed away on September 19, 2019, at Northwoods Care Centre, Belvidere, IL.

She was born October 18, 1942, in Bismarck, North Dakota to the late George and Rose (Haider) Leingang. Laura graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Loyola College. She taught at St. Joseph Catholic School for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years Richard; grandchildren Austin, Zachary, Justin "J.J", and Kaylynn Wicaryus; numerous siblings and her close family friend Jill Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son James Richard Wicaryus.

Per Laura's wishes she will be cremated with no services. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

The family has entrusted Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for the arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
