Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel A. Kalupski


1958 - 2019
Laurel A. Kalupski Obituary
Laurel A. Kalupski

Born: December 2, 1958; in Woodstock, IL

Died: November 3, 2019; in Spring Grove, IL

Laurel A. Kalupski (Larsen), 60, passed away on November 3, 2019. Born on December 2, 1958. Loving wife of Jeff Kalupski. Cherished step-mother to Josef Kalupski and Natalie Kalupski. Dear sister of Laray Kraeplin. Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents: Violet and Alfred Kraeplin. She was an avid bowler and coach and was inducted into the McHenry County Hall of Fame as the first woman to shoot 300 in McHenry County. She was a farm girl who loved the outdoors and animals, especially cats. Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4pm- 8pm, where a Time of Sharing will take place at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Michigan Animal Adoption Network, P.O. Box 566, Troy, MI 48099. For information call the Funeral Home at (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
