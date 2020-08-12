Lauren Nicole Pepple
Born: April 26, 1985
Died: August 7, 2020
Lauren Nicole Pepple (née Rey), of Harvard, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2020 at the age of 35.
Lauren is survived by her husband Nathan Pepple; her parents José and Linda Rey; her sister and brother-in-law, Melina and David Blizard and their daughter Briar; her mother-in-law Dorothy Pepple; Nathan's brother and his wife Jeremy and Mary Hopper, and their children Austin Roddewig and Hailey Hopper. She had a large and close extended family.
Lauren was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on April 26, 1985. She married Nathan on April 20, 2013, making their cozy home in Harvard. An ardent Chicago Cubs fan, Lauren loved to cheer her team on with dear friends and relatives. Since 2011, as she worked as a stylist at Hair Ink in McHenry where she listened and laughed and made her clients feel beautiful. She was active in St. Baldrick's Locks of Love campaigns. Lauren had just completed her real estate course and was looking forward to working with her Dad. Recently, she joined Rewire Fitness, where she was everyone's favorite workout partner. Lauren's vibrancy and kindness brought joy to so many lives in so many ways.
Visitation is scheduled for 4 - 7 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 with the funeral mass at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 15; both will be at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, Illinois, Fr. Paul White and Deacon Tony Koss officiating. Social distancing and masks required. The funeral will be streamed online at Facebook live @ The Church of Holy Apostles. In Iieu of flowers, donations in Lauren?s name can be made to St. Baldrick's of McHenry county, Miss Carly's homeless shelter, or the family.
Colonial Funeral Home, of McHenry is assisting the family. For more information please visit www.colonialmchenry.com
or call 815-385-0063.