1/1
Lauren Nicole Pepple
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lauren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lauren Nicole Pepple

Born: April 26, 1985

Died: August 7, 2020

Lauren Nicole Pepple (née Rey), of Harvard, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2020 at the age of 35.

Lauren is survived by her husband Nathan Pepple; her parents José and Linda Rey; her sister and brother-in-law, Melina and David Blizard and their daughter Briar; her mother-in-law Dorothy Pepple; Nathan's brother and his wife Jeremy and Mary Hopper, and their children Austin Roddewig and Hailey Hopper. She had a large and close extended family.

Lauren was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on April 26, 1985. She married Nathan on April 20, 2013, making their cozy home in Harvard. An ardent Chicago Cubs fan, Lauren loved to cheer her team on with dear friends and relatives. Since 2011, as she worked as a stylist at Hair Ink in McHenry where she listened and laughed and made her clients feel beautiful. She was active in St. Baldrick's Locks of Love campaigns. Lauren had just completed her real estate course and was looking forward to working with her Dad. Recently, she joined Rewire Fitness, where she was everyone's favorite workout partner. Lauren's vibrancy and kindness brought joy to so many lives in so many ways.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 - 7 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 with the funeral mass at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 15; both will be at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, Illinois, Fr. Paul White and Deacon Tony Koss officiating. Social distancing and masks required. The funeral will be streamed online at Facebook live @ The Church of Holy Apostles. In Iieu of flowers, donations in Lauren?s name can be made to St. Baldrick's of McHenry county, Miss Carly's homeless shelter, or the family.

Colonial Funeral Home, of McHenry is assisting the family. For more information please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Church of Holy Apostles
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 11, 2020
Gratitude Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 11, 2020
Dear Jose and family, I send you my deepest sympathy during this very sad time. May you one day find peace. Warmest regards.
Julie Miller
August 11, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Pernell
August 11, 2020
Lauren radiated happiness and positive energy! Every time I saw her, no matter where it was, she was quick with a hug and her warm smile. Lauren's dedication, determination, and selflessness are an inspiration for all. I was blessed to have her in my life and she will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.
Renee Faciana
Friend
August 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Amy Bittner
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
My deepest condolences. Praying for you all.
Maureen Vanlue
August 10, 2020
Mike told me about the sudden death of your daughter. I am SO sorry about your loss. My heart goes out to you, & I will be praying for you to feel God's presence & peace. ❤
Karen Kuras
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to your lovely family. May your spirit be at rest.

Linnea Pearson
Innea Pearson
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Lauren was simply one of the best people. She had time for everyone and was a great listener. She was incredibly supportive and her laugh was infectious. She will be missed more than words can say.
Marcy Usalis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved