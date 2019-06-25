Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
Lauretta Bein


1927 - 2019
Lauretta Bein Obituary
Lauretta A. Bein

Born: December 10, 1927; in Marengo, IL

Died: June 22, 2019; in Huntley, IL

Lauretta A. Bein, 91, of Huntley passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Huntley.

She was born Dec. 10, 1927 in Marengo the daughter of Henry and Frida (Wolter) Roesslein.

Lauretta worked at the Elgin Watch Factory prior to marrying William on Jan. 24, 1948, thereafter becoming a dairy farmer in Huntley, retiring in 1998 and moving into town.

Surviving are her children, June (Milford) Brown, Dale (Barbara) Bein; grandchildren, Christine (Phil) Abbinante, Mark (Kelly) Brown, Mathew Brown, James (Sue) Brown, Amy (Dan) Zemanek, Carie (Andy) Walter, Kelly (Ben) Broughton; great grandchildren, Adrian, Keara, Riane, Shane, Vanessa, Vincent, Chloe, MacKenna, & Aubrey Brown, Zoe, Taylor, & Trevor, Zemanek, Nicholas & Olivia Walter, Max & Myah Broughton; 3 great great-grandchildren; and brother, Alfred (Linda) Roesslein.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William on Sept. 3, 1997; 13 brothers and sisters; and 1 great grandson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26 from 10 AM until the 1 PM Service at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 2100 Sanders Rd., Ste 100, Northbrook, IL 60062.

Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019
