Lavada elliott



Born: October 15, 1944



Died: June 5, 2019



Lavada Elliott, 74, died on June 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio where she graduated from Garfield High and worked for Ohio Casualty and Champion International. She married Gary Elliott in 1982 and moved to Algonquin, then Marengo, Illinois for ten years. She still maintained a residence in Huntley, IL. After a second brief stint in Ohio, she moved to Fort Worth, TX for 17 years, before ending up in Venice, FL.



Lavada was a creative person. She was in her element as an artist. She began drawing fashions on models at an early age and later progressed to paintings of outdoor scenes, old buildings and associated wildlife, among other topics. She devoted many hours and meticulous attention to her works of art. She also loved to cook and would prepare a meal for anyone, given the opportunity. Lavada was incredibly optimistic and never met a stranger.



She is survived by her husband, Gary Elliott of Venice, FL; a daughter, a son, 3 grandsons, a grand daughter and a great-grandson, Patty Schaden (Kurt), Taylor Schaden of South Elgin, IL, Brandon Schaden (Shelbi), Frances of St Charles, IL and Mike Huey (Christa), Collin Huey and Evan Huey of Algonquin, IL; an aunt Judy Philpot of Hamilton, OH; a cousin Marilyn Work of Hamilton, OH; half-brothers Lawrence Hubbard of Detroit, MI and Lee Roy Warren of Sterling Heights, MI.



She was preceded in death by her parents Herman Hubbard and Joni Ash of Hamilton, OH; sisters and brothers Charles Hubbard, Kathy Rowland and Rose Warren.



In lieu of flowers, Lavada would want you to "Pay it Forward" and practice random acts of kindness.



A "Celebration of Lavada's Life" will be scheduled at a later date for immediate family. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2019