LaVerne J. Armiger
Born: March 5, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; in McHenry, IL
LaVerne J. Armiger, age 97, passed away November 10, 2020 in McHenry, IL.
She was born on March 5, 1923 in Chicago to Frank and Josephine (Marsalek) Trcka. She married David Armiger in West Chicago.
LaVerne worked in the purchasing department for American Medical Association. She and her husband David owned E-Zee Rental in Sycamore, IL. She was an animal lover, owning dogs and two horses. She lived in Winfield, IL for over 45 years before moving to Woodstock for the past several years. She enjoyed fishing, boating and water skiing at the family's summer home on Lauderdale Lakes in Wisconsin.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Gregory) Eriksen, grandchildren, Keith and Rachel Eriksen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Robert McConkey, husband David, a son Craig McConkey, brother, Richard Trcka, sister-in-law, Helen Trcka and nephew, Glenn Trcka.
The funeral service will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. The service will be live streamed on our website at slmcfh.com
on Thursday the 19th, starting at 10:00am. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ASPCA aspca.org
, Defenders of Wildlife defenders.org
or Humane Society International donate.hsi.org
.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com
