Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
Windridge Memorial Park
7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavonne Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavonne Louise Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lavonne Louise Fleming Obituary
Lavonne Louise Fleming

Born: June 6, 1935; in Woodstock, IL

Died: June 1, 2019; in Peoria, IL

Lavonne Louise Fleming, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2019, in Peoria. She was born in Woodstock, IL on June 6, 1935, the daughter of John and Helen (nee Ohlrich) Hoch. On October 6, 1956, she married the love of her life, Everett Fleming. In her younger days, Lavonne was a motorcyclist. She enjoyed gardening and playing the organ. Her favorite outdoor activity was camping and she loved the birds. Lavonne also enjoyed cross stitching and rug making. She loved her family very much and they will sorely miss her.

Lavonne is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Everett and their children: Pamela (Robert) Schabow, Robert Fleming; grandchildren: Christopher (Nicole), Sarah, Ashley (Bryan Gile), Bradley; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jackson In addition to her parents, Lavonne was preceded in death by her son, Philip Fleming and her brothers, Ronald and John.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.

Memorials may be made in Lavonne's name to Rock Hollow Hunt Club, 1931 IL-75, Freeport, IL 61032, Goodwill Industries, 15810 Indianola Dr., Rockville, MD 20855, Salvation Army, 401 NE Adams St., Peoria, IL 61629 or North Dakota Chapter of Ducks, Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contributions, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now