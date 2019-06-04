Lavonne Louise Fleming



Born: June 6, 1935; in Woodstock, IL



Died: June 1, 2019; in Peoria, IL



Lavonne Louise Fleming, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2019, in Peoria. She was born in Woodstock, IL on June 6, 1935, the daughter of John and Helen (nee Ohlrich) Hoch. On October 6, 1956, she married the love of her life, Everett Fleming. In her younger days, Lavonne was a motorcyclist. She enjoyed gardening and playing the organ. Her favorite outdoor activity was camping and she loved the birds. Lavonne also enjoyed cross stitching and rug making. She loved her family very much and they will sorely miss her.



Lavonne is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Everett and their children: Pamela (Robert) Schabow, Robert Fleming; grandchildren: Christopher (Nicole), Sarah, Ashley (Bryan Gile), Bradley; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jackson In addition to her parents, Lavonne was preceded in death by her son, Philip Fleming and her brothers, Ronald and John.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.



Memorials may be made in Lavonne's name to Rock Hollow Hunt Club, 1931 IL-75, Freeport, IL 61032, Goodwill Industries, 15810 Indianola Dr., Rockville, MD 20855, Salvation Army, 401 NE Adams St., Peoria, IL 61629 or North Dakota Chapter of Ducks, Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contributions, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019