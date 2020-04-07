|
Lawrence "Larry" Bergmann, age 95, passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 5, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and heart disease. Larry was born September 13, 1924 in Baden, Pennsylvania, the son of Lawrence and Alma Bergmann. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Judy (Zazvorka); two daughters, Lawren Kunz and Carol (Edward) Schroeder; four grandchildren, Kristin (Adam) Schinke, Karin (Benjamin) Conklin, Ethan (Margaret) Adams, and Kathrin (Matthew) Fernholz; seven great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Patricia (Kenneth) Brill; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (Coulson) and son-in-law, Jeffrey R.M. Kunz.
During World War II, at age 18, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy and volunteered for submarine service. After training at Great Lakes, IL and at New London, CN, he served as a diesel engineer on the USS Flounder (SS-251) in the Pacific Theater where he experienced depth charging, the sinking of a German U boat (U537), and the destroying of 2,681 tons of Japanese shipping. The submarine also rescued several downed American pilots and sailors. Also, it was the first American submarine to enter the Sea of Japan.
Following his military service, Larry worked for Illinois Bell/Ameritech in the engineering department for 37 years. In retirement, Larry was a true Renaissance man. He was an early user of computers and volunteered to teach computer skills at a Crystal Lake junior high school. He went on to form his own company, Larry Bergmann Construction, where he demonstrated his mechanical skills. He loved problem solving on the job and pleasing his clientele. Larry decided to move on from construction in order to spend more time on his passion, nature photography. His photographs won several awards and are displayed throughout the U.S. and Europe. Even in his later years, he never stopped learning as he embraced the emerging world of digital photography and printing.
Although Larry was a private person, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his neighbor, Pam, those in cardiac rehab, and most recently, his caregivers from JourneyCare. Larry was strong in his faith and a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for over 40 years.
The family is planning a celebration of life service at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. To leave an online condolence message for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Larry's name to one of the following: JourneyCare Foundation @ www.journeycare.org, Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 or a .
And he will raise you up on eagle's wings,
Bear you on the breath of dawn,
Make you to shine like the sun,
And hold you in the palm of His hand.
On Eagle's Wings
Words adapted from Psalm 91
By Michael Joncas
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2020