Lawrence Elmer Aavang



Lawrence Elmer (Larry) Aavang, 81, of Wichita Kansas went to be with the Lord in February of 2019 at his home in Wichita.



Larry was born in Woodstock, Illinois on December 13th 1937 to Elmer and Mabel (Langhoff) Aavang. He married Diane Fox and was a caring father of two daughters, Connie Todden-Benson of Naperville, Illinois and Kim Auth of New York City, grandfather to Marley Reynoso, Mike Josh and Zach Todden. He was a loving brother to June Kortemeier of Peoria, Illinois and Lynn Aavang of Chandler, Arizona, uncle to Michael Aavang and Rick and Chris Kortemeier.



He served in the military, was an engineer for Boeing and Cessna, a pilot and even raced cars in his younger years. He cherished his daughters and took them on many adventures to Disney, skiing and camping trips when they were young... always in "Herbie", that old blue van he loved to tinker with and kept running from more than 40 years!



A celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11th 2019 at McHenry County Memorial Park. 11301 Lake Avenue, Woodstock, Illinois.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Moody Bible Institute, 820 North LaSalle Drive Chicago, Illinois 60610 Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary