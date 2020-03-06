|
|
Lawrence J. Thompson
Lawrence "Larry" J. Thompson, devoted father and husband, was welcomed into heaven on Saturday February 29, 2020. Larry was born July 27, 1937 in Chicago and later, his family moved to Island Lake. He was married to Patricia "Pat" Latham on May 11, 1957.
He is survived by his 4 children June Davis (Glyn) of Rome, GA, Lynn Anderson (Dale) of Spring Grove, IL, David Thompson of St. Charles, IL, Brian Thompson (Stacy) of Waynesboro, VA, 8 grandchildren Glyn Davis (Rebekah), Melanie Sawdey (Brian), Nickie Davis, Kayla Coldren (Mark), Alexis Peden (Luke), Evan Thompson, Kristen Wyland, and Kelsey Wyland, 5 great grandchildren Brooke, Mason, Amelia, Carrigan, Natalie, and one sister, Diane Augustyniak.
Larry was an ordained Minister with the Assemblies of God. He and his wife pioneered Maranatha Assembly of God in McHenry, IL. Larry also worked for Radicom of Johnsburg, IL many years before retiring and moving south to Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pat. He often declared that, besides his salvation, the greatest gift God ever gave him was his devoted wife Pat. Larry leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness in sharing God's love with everyone and unending devotion to his family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Christian Life Fellowship in Antioch, IL, 3 pm visitation, 4 pm service.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2020