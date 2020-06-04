Lawrence R. LozynskiBorn: December 25, 1935; in Chicago, ILDied: June 2, 2020; in Wauconda, ILLawrence R. Lozynski, age 84, of McHenry, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wauconda Healthcare & Rehab Centre. Lawrence (Larry) was born on Wednesday, December 25, 1935 in Chicago to Roman and Julia (Kramas) Lozynski. On June 8, 1957, he married (the late) Marlene Smith. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He worked as a mechanical draftsman for over 40 years at Magnaflux Corporation where he earned a patent for one of his many designs. Lawrence served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing in Nippersink Creek off his dock in the backyard. Larry was an avid bowler and was on three McHenry Recreation Senior leagues.Larry was the devoted husband of (the late) Marlene; loving father of Daniel (Karen) Lozynski, Terry (Rick) Matheny, Jennifer (William) Jordan, Douglas (Eva) Lozynski; doting grandfather of Michael (Monica) Matheny, Nicole Matheny, Christopher (Alyssa), Julie, Denise Lozynski, Kristen McFadden, (the late) Dylan McFadden; cherished great grandfather of Lane, Elouise, Grayson Matheny, Mackenzie, Jackson Lozynski; fond brother of Thomas (Peggy) Lozynski and Geraldine (Lozynski) White; fond brother in-law of Linda (the late Gerald) Smith; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a grandson.Visitation will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main Street, Spring Grove.Interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Spring Grove.Live streaming will be available via a link that will be posted 15 minutes prior to the visitation.For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.