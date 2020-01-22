|
Lawrence Vander Leest
Born: March 15, 1936
Died: January 17, 2020
Lawrence "Buck" Vander Leest, 83 of Algonquin, died peacefully January 17, 2020.
Buck was born March 15, 1936 in Green Bay, Wisconsin the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Vander Leest. On June 24, 1961 he married Romaine Molitor. He proudly served in the United States Marines and he worked as a civil engineer for the railroad.
He is survived by his loving wife, Romaine Vander Leest, his children, Joel (Cheryl) Vander Leest, Jill (Michael) Hader, and Jay (Erin) Vander Leest, 10 grandchildren and by his sister, Elizabeth (Alvin) Little. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne, and sister, Bootsie.
Buck loved life. He and Romaine traveled extensively and were active in the community. He worked with numerous causes through the McHenry County Marine Corps League with one of his favorites being the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Buck was an avid and life long Green Bay Packer fan. His love for life encompassed family, friends, faith, service and fun.
Visitation will be at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 22 with Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Both will take place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .
For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020