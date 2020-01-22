Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Avenue
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Avenue
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Leest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Vander Leest


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Vander Leest Obituary
Lawrence Vander Leest

Born: March 15, 1936

Died: January 17, 2020

Lawrence "Buck" Vander Leest, 83 of Algonquin, died peacefully January 17, 2020.

Buck was born March 15, 1936 in Green Bay, Wisconsin the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Vander Leest. On June 24, 1961 he married Romaine Molitor. He proudly served in the United States Marines and he worked as a civil engineer for the railroad.

He is survived by his loving wife, Romaine Vander Leest, his children, Joel (Cheryl) Vander Leest, Jill (Michael) Hader, and Jay (Erin) Vander Leest, 10 grandchildren and by his sister, Elizabeth (Alvin) Little. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne, and sister, Bootsie.

Buck loved life. He and Romaine traveled extensively and were active in the community. He worked with numerous causes through the McHenry County Marine Corps League with one of his favorites being the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Buck was an avid and life long Green Bay Packer fan. His love for life encompassed family, friends, faith, service and fun.

Visitation will be at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 22 with Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Both will take place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .

For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -