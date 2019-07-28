Northwest Herald Obituaries
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Leah Sylvia Nuss


1933 - 2019
Leah Sylvia Nuss Obituary
Leah Sylvia Nuss

Born: July 26, 1933; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 22, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Leah Sylvia Nuss, age 85, of McHenry, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Fountains, Crystal Lake. She was born July 26, 1933, to the late Martino and Theresa Andreoni, of Chicago. On January 9, 1954, she married the love of her life, Walter Nuss.

Leah, along with her husband, Wally, owned Wally's Bike Haven for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wally; loving children: Martin (Leslie) Nuss and Theresa (Stacey) Hill; dear daughter-in-law: Amy Nuss; cherished grandchildren: Jon, Alexis, Anthony, Zachary, Robert, Nathan, Morgan, Megan, and Maci and 10 adored great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Leah was preceded in death by her son, Brian Nuss and daughter, Cheryl Groh. Leah was the youngest of eleven, all who preceded her in death.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12:30pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry. Interment will be held privately.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Nuss family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 28, 2019
