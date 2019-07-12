LeAnn M. Golembiewski



Born: July 18, 1973; in Hartford, WI



Died: July 6, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



LeAnn M. Golembiewski, 45, of Woodstock passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home.



She was born July 18, 1973, in Hartford, WI the daughter of Gerald and Barbara (Graf) Kazmer. LeAnn was a 1991 graduate of Hartland, WI Arrowhead High School and went on to attend Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA. LeAnn was a member of the women's basketball and track teams and went on to earn an athletic scholarship to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. LeAnn was the 1996 Big West Conference High Jump Champion and in 2006 was inducted into the California Community College Basketball Hall of Fame. Leann married Gustin "Gus" Golembiewski on June 20, 1998 in Milwaukee, WI.



LeAnn was an elementary school teacher, and taught in the Orange, CA Unified School District and would later teach at Montini Catholic School in McHenry, IL. In addition, LeAnn was the program director for the Orange County, CA Special Olympics Track and Field Program. LeAnn was also an assistant basketball and track coach at Marion Central High School in Woodstock, IL.



She will be deeply missed by her husband of 21 years, Gus; children, A.J., and Jenna; nieces, Mikayla & Jessica Jaeckel; many friends and extended family.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Laura Jaeckel.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock.



Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 3 to 8 pm at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 5211 Bull Valley Rd, McHenry, and will continue on Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Woodstock from 10 until the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LeAnn Golembiewski Memorial Scholarship Fund, a scholarship that will be awarded annually to a Marian Central Catholic student/athlete, James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, PO Box 74, Huntley, IL 60142.



The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald from July 12 to July 14, 2019