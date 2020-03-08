|
|
Lech Zbigniew Langner
Lech Zbigniew Langner (born August 26, 1952 in Bialogard, Poland) passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at the youthful age of 67, surrounded by his three daughters. Lech immigrated to the US from Poland in 1978 to seek a better life; he lived in Massachusetts and Florida before moving to Illinois, where he resided in Prospect Heights, Johnsburg, and Fox Lake. He loved this country, tennis, animals, and nature. Above all, Lech adored his children and grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by his daughters Lyra Langner Martin, Fleur Langner, and Nell Langner; grandchildren Joseph, Aria, and Dominic Martin; sisters Elzbieta Bigda and Ewa Danecka; nieces Katarzyna Bigda and Monika Zychowska; and nephew Krzysztof Danecki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Barbara, and his beloved nephew Bartosz Bigda.
Lech's family is holding an intimate ceremony at a later date; his life will be memorialized as he lived - privately and quietly.
Please honor him by taking a reflective walk in the beauty of nature, as he so often enjoyed.
We love and miss you, Dad.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2020