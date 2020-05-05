Lee Ann Grady
Lee Ann Grady

Born: March 27, 1966

Died: April 30, 2020

Lee Ann Grady, age 54, of Crystal Lake, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born March 27, 1966 in Mankato, MN to Arlan and Kathy (Roozen) Schulz.

A fun, kind and caring, sweet and loving aunt who could also be described as crazy and goofy by her nieces, Aunt "LeeLann" always made family get-togethers and holidays fun. With her infectious laugh, Lee Ann always made sure everyone was having a good time. Her presence made any room feel lighter and more joyful. Her family will miss her larger than life presence; hearing her laugh; and her rubbing their backs when they were sad.

A fan of the Dixie Chicks, attending music festivals and fests was one of Lee Ann's favorite outings.

In addition to her parents, Arlan and Kathy, Lee Ann is survived by her sister, Sherry Harrelson; her brother, Gene Schulz; many loving nieces; and her life partner, Bill Mulroe, with whom she shared a home along with his three daughters.

Lee Ann was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Grady; and her grandparents.

A private funeral blessing will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. After the current restrictions related to Covid-19 are lifted, a celebration of life gathering will be planned for family and friends.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and family may share their memories of Lee Ann on her tribute wall.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.
