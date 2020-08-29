Lee Shippy
Born: March 14, 1933
Died: August 24, 2020
Lee Shippy, of Crystal Lake, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 87.
He was born March 14, 1933 in Newton, Iowa, the son of the late Ira M. and Blanche E. Shippy.
Lee honorably served in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran. A partner with McGladrey, he was a respected accountant in the area for many years. Following his retirement, he later became an associate with Lynn Doherty.
Lee was a long-time tennis player, playing well into his 80's. He was a prolific reader and enjoyed art and music. Lee had a heart for giving and would gladly help those in need. Above all, Lee was a great family man. He was the best dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
Lee is survived by his wife, Norma; his children, Karen (Ron) Shippy Davis and Mark (Maigin Blank) Shippy; his grandchildren, Kyle Lee Davis and Trevor Lyle Davis; his great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Davis; his sister, Myrna Terris; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Melva Ramsay.
Services are private.
In memory of Lee, a donation may be made to your favorite charity
.
