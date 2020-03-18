|
|
Lee W. Dennison
Born: March 30, 1928
Died: March 16, 2020
Passed Away on March 16, 2020. Born March 30, 1928 in Leitchfield, Ky to Edith and Claude Dennison. Moved to Illinois in 1950 where he met and married Lottie Nogan on July 21, 1951.
Lee worked for Hughes Farms for over 30 years.
He is survived by his daughter Susan (Hal) Gena.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his 4 brothers, many nieces and nephews, his wife, and his son Michael.
There will be no service at this time citing social distancing.
Lee loved Dogs, if you wish to make a donation, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2020