Home

POWERED BY

Lee W. Dennison


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee W. Dennison Obituary
Lee W. Dennison

Born: March 30, 1928

Died: March 16, 2020

Passed Away on March 16, 2020. Born March 30, 1928 in Leitchfield, Ky to Edith and Claude Dennison. Moved to Illinois in 1950 where he met and married Lottie Nogan on July 21, 1951.

Lee worked for Hughes Farms for over 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter Susan (Hal) Gena.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his 4 brothers, many nieces and nephews, his wife, and his son Michael.

There will be no service at this time citing social distancing.

Lee loved Dogs, if you wish to make a donation, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -