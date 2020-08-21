1/
Lee W. Ketterhagen
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Lee W. Ketterhagen

Born: January 15, 1939

Died: August 17, 2020

Lee Ketterhagen, of Fontana, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Lee was born on January 15, 1939, at Burlington Hospital to Leroy (Roy) and Margaret (nee Johnston) Ketterhagen. After graduating from East Troy High School in 1957, where he thrived on playing basketball, baseball and running track, Lee attended UW Oshkosh to study the sciences. After graduating, Lee began teaching Chemistry and Physics at Harvard High School and continued his education to receive his masters degree from the University of Portland. Lee's teaching career extended over three decades at Harvard High School where he also coached basketball, baseball and football.

Lee was a very active member of the Lions Club. He was a charter member of the Big Foot Lions Club and was co-founder of the ever popular Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil. He also served as the Lions Club 27-A1 District Governor and served on the Wisconsin Lions Foundation Board of Directors.

Lee is survived by his two children William (Rebecca) and Lynn (Todd Richardson), his two grandchildren Norah and Alayna and his sister, Susan. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Margaret Ketterhagen.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24 at St. Benedict Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI. An outdoor visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 with Mass beginning at 11:00. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at St. Peter's Cemetery in East Troy, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Lee's favorite organizations: The Wisconsin Lions Foundation, 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI 54473, or the Big Foot Lions Club, PO Box 189, Walworth, WI 53184.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
