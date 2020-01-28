|
Lela Ippolito
Lela Ippolito, 81, passed away on January 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 36 years to Leonardo Ippolito. She was the loving mother of David (Marsha) Sheahen, Greg (Marzena) Sheahen, Kevin (Sharon) Sheahen and Debby (Randy) Skaja. She was the cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 12. She was the dear sister of Leon (Debbie) Ward.
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2pm-6pm where a Funeral Service will take place at 6pm.
Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Lela to: JourneyCare, Barrington. To leave a memorial message visit www.Querhammerandflagg.com. For info call (815) 459-1760
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 28, 2020