Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
410 First St.
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lennart Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lennart Anderson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lennart Anderson Obituary
Lennart H. Anderson

Born: January 6, 1929

Died: October 12, 2019

Lennart H. Anderson, age 90 of Cary passed away October 12, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Hugo and Anna Anderson.

Len is survived by his wife Marianne (Hamill) Anderson, his children: Richard (Sylvia) Anderson, Barb Dudzik and Karen (Greg) Quid, his grandchildren: Jacob Dudzik, Zach Dudzik, Ryan (Nicole) Quid, Katie (Brandon) Connell and Lindsay Quid, his great grandchildren: Macy, Addie, Julian, Taylor, Maya and Elliott as well as a sister-in-law Jeanne Anderson. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother George Anderson.

Len was a 25-year employee of Quaker Oats in Barrington, He was a longtime usher at Ss. Peter & Paul Church and a member of the Cary and Fox River Grove Seniors.

There will be a visitation for Len on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 18th at 10:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

Memorials would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice or SS. Peter & Paul Church.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lennart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now