Lennart H. Anderson
Born: January 6, 1929
Died: October 12, 2019
Lennart H. Anderson, age 90 of Cary passed away October 12, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Hugo and Anna Anderson.
Len is survived by his wife Marianne (Hamill) Anderson, his children: Richard (Sylvia) Anderson, Barb Dudzik and Karen (Greg) Quid, his grandchildren: Jacob Dudzik, Zach Dudzik, Ryan (Nicole) Quid, Katie (Brandon) Connell and Lindsay Quid, his great grandchildren: Macy, Addie, Julian, Taylor, Maya and Elliott as well as a sister-in-law Jeanne Anderson. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother George Anderson.
Len was a 25-year employee of Quaker Oats in Barrington, He was a longtime usher at Ss. Peter & Paul Church and a member of the Cary and Fox River Grove Seniors.
There will be a visitation for Len on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 18th at 10:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park.
Memorials would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice or SS. Peter & Paul Church.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 15, 2019