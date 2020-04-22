Leo J. Blackmon Born: February 8, 1947; in Chicago, IL Died:April 18, 2020; in Evanston, IL. Leo J. Blackmon, age 73, of Chicago, IL, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Evanston, IL. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1947, a son of the late Webster and Lois (Harms) Blackmon. He graduated from Richmond-Burton High School in 1965, participating in track (earning a letter as a freshman), basketball, golf, French Club, Camera Club and played drums in the school band. He loved roller skating, ice skating, photography, music, being a Cub fan and enjoying the outdoors. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after school. He was employed at Claud S. Gordon & Jan-Air, both in Richmond. Leo is survived by three sisters, Joan Ehorn, of Richmond, IL; Jane Larson, of Wonder Lake, IL; Janet Klapperich, of Johnsburg, IL; a brother, Jim Blackmon, of Murietta, CA, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the restrictions at this time, graveside inurnment services with military honors will be private for the family at Sanborn-Orvis Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL. For information please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.