Leo J. Blackmon
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo J. Blackmon Born: February 8, 1947; in Chicago, IL Died:April 18, 2020; in Evanston, IL. Leo J. Blackmon, age 73, of Chicago, IL, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Evanston, IL. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1947, a son of the late Webster and Lois (Harms) Blackmon. He graduated from Richmond-Burton High School in 1965, participating in track (earning a letter as a freshman), basketball, golf, French Club, Camera Club and played drums in the school band. He loved roller skating, ice skating, photography, music, being a Cub fan and enjoying the outdoors. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after school. He was employed at Claud S. Gordon & Jan-Air, both in Richmond. Leo is survived by three sisters, Joan Ehorn, of Richmond, IL; Jane Larson, of Wonder Lake, IL; Janet Klapperich, of Johnsburg, IL; a brother, Jim Blackmon, of Murietta, CA, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the restrictions at this time, graveside inurnment services with military honors will be private for the family at Sanborn-Orvis Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL. For information please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
(815) 678-7311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved