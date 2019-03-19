|
|
Leona C. Yates
Born: February 7, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 15, 2019; in Marengo, IL
Leona C. Yates, 88, of Marengo, passed away March 15, 2019.
She was born February 7, 1931 in Chicago to Frank and Frances (Fox) Kurtz. On August 2, 1952 she married James J. Yates.
Leona is survived by her children, James Yates Jr., Rita Yates, Marla (Daniel) Johnson; her grandchildren, Jason Yates, Brian (Samantha) Bammesberger, Zachary Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Hannah Johnson, and Jacob Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Maricella and James; and her siblings, Robert "Bobby" Kurtz and Beverly "Babe" Bauman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and eight siblings.
According to Leona's wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2019