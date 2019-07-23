Leona Mae Vogt



Born: July 16, 1932; in Harvard, IL



Died: July 20, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Leona Mae Vogt, 87, of Harvard, died Saturday, July 20 at Crossroads Care Center in Woodstock.



Leona was born on July 16, 1932 to Claude and Amelia (McComb) Daniels in Harvard, IL. On June 16, 1951, she married Harold Henry Vogt in Harvard. Harold passed away on Oct. 23, 2011. Leona was a babysitter for many years for many families in the Harvard area. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, puzzles, cards, and cats.



Survivors include 2 children Steven Vogt of Crystal Lake and Kathy (James) Grant of Harvard, 5 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a few great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded by her parents, her husband Harold, and her brother Leo Daniels.



There will be a visitation from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service, Thur., July 25 at McHenry County Memorial Park, 11301 Lake Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.



Entombment will be at McHenry County Memorial Park.



