Leonard Arnold Pacewitz
Born: November 25, 1949; in Tampa, FL
Died: December 19, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Leonard Arnold Pacewitz, age 70, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at The Springs in Crystal Lake. Len was born November 25, 1949, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Chester and Elaine (nee Wright) Pacewitz.
After moving to McHenry, Len worked for over 30 years for Modine Manufacturing before retiring. In his younger years, Len was a fantastic athlete. He loved to snow ski, bowl, surf and golf, as well as drive his beloved corvette around the area. Later in life, Len loved caring for and doing lawn work and shoveling snow from his driveway.
Len is survived by his loving siblings: Bonita Covalt-Phillips, Gary Pacewitz, Kathy Cox and Deborah Spenser; niece and nephews: Bobbie Hall, Jamie, Dean, and Mark Covalt, and Anthony Phillips; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Len was preceded in death by his brother, Scotty Metzler; and cousins, Roland Cote, Jr. and Jeanne Marie Cote.
In following with Len's wishes, private family services will be held.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonial mchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 21, 2019