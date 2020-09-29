Leonard Carl AckermanBorn: February 7, 1931; in Curtiss, WIDied: September 23, 2020; in Ringwood, ILLeonard Carl Ackerman passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, September 23rd at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Curtis, Wisconsin to Charles and Fern Ackerman. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of more than 70 years, Phyllis (nee Bruce); children: Juanita "Mooch" (Vince) Schiavone, Brian (Cathy), Craig (Paula), & Christal "Chris"; and grandchildren: Lisa (Jeff), Taunya (James), Christal, Michael (Jamie), Alesha (Mark), Melissa (Joe), Nick (Ashley), Zachary, Kelly, Stephanie, Adam (Libby), Marty (Nadine), and Alissa. Leonard is further remembered by his 15 great grandchildren; his daughter-in-laws, Pam, and Denise; and two sisters, Kathleen Johnson and Doreen (Eric) Oscarson.Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters, sons Lenny and Larry "Luke", and grandson JeremyLeonard served in the U.S. Army as a heavy machine operator in Alaska, before it was a state, during the time of the Korean War. Around 1958 Leonard and his growing family spent about a year in Washington State, where he was rancher with his horse "Frosty".Later, Leonard spent 45 years as a "nail bender" as he would call it, until he retired in 1992 with the title of Construction Superintendent of Production for Gerstad Builders. Leonard was a hard worker and had a hand in building over 1800 homes in the McHenry, IL area during his career and volunteered to help well over 100 other build projects for family and community alike.Leonard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He spent most of his retirement from their home on Lake Wisconsin; fishing, woodworking, watching Westerns, and playing cards (make sure you're on his team!). Hosting their home to their ever growing grandchildren and many of their rambunctious friends. In the winter months he enjoyed fishing with his brothers, Marv and Chuck, down in Melbourne, Florida, sometimes hosting more of those grandchildren he fondly teased and called colorful nicknames. You knew if he teased you, he liked you; and he teased us all.An Open House Memorial will be held in his honor at the Ringwood Village Hall on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, at 1pm, weather permitting, 6000 Barnard Mill Rd. Ringwood, IL 60072