Leonard Carl Ackerman
1931 - 2020
Leonard Carl Ackerman

Born: February 7, 1931; in Curtiss, WI

Died: September 23, 2020; in Ringwood, IL

Leonard Carl Ackerman passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, September 23rd at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Curtis, Wisconsin to Charles and Fern Ackerman. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of more than 70 years, Phyllis (nee Bruce); children: Juanita "Mooch" (Vince) Schiavone, Brian (Cathy), Craig (Paula), & Christal "Chris"; and grandchildren: Lisa (Jeff), Taunya (James), Christal, Michael (Jamie), Alesha (Mark), Melissa (Joe), Nick (Ashley), Zachary, Kelly, Stephanie, Adam (Libby), Marty (Nadine), and Alissa. Leonard is further remembered by his 15 great grandchildren; his daughter-in-laws, Pam, and Denise; and two sisters, Kathleen Johnson and Doreen (Eric) Oscarson.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters, sons Lenny and Larry "Luke", and grandson Jeremy

Leonard served in the U.S. Army as a heavy machine operator in Alaska, before it was a state, during the time of the Korean War. Around 1958 Leonard and his growing family spent about a year in Washington State, where he was rancher with his horse "Frosty".

Later, Leonard spent 45 years as a "nail bender" as he would call it, until he retired in 1992 with the title of Construction Superintendent of Production for Gerstad Builders. Leonard was a hard worker and had a hand in building over 1800 homes in the McHenry, IL area during his career and volunteered to help well over 100 other build projects for family and community alike.

Leonard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He spent most of his retirement from their home on Lake Wisconsin; fishing, woodworking, watching Westerns, and playing cards (make sure you're on his team!). Hosting their home to their ever growing grandchildren and many of their rambunctious friends. In the winter months he enjoyed fishing with his brothers, Marv and Chuck, down in Melbourne, Florida, sometimes hosting more of those grandchildren he fondly teased and called colorful nicknames. You knew if he teased you, he liked you; and he teased us all.

An Open House Memorial will be held in his honor at the Ringwood Village Hall on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, at 1pm, weather permitting, 6000 Barnard Mill Rd. Ringwood, IL 60072


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Ringwood Village Hall
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 27, 2020
We are so very sorry Cathy and Brian. He was a wonderful man
Bev & Gary Doud
Friend
September 27, 2020
I worked with Lenny for many years at Gerstad Builders, Inc. There was never a nicer, more honest, hard worker than Lenny. Thoughts and prayers to the family......
LYNDA CONKEL
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Leonard, he was a very nice man and was an honor to know him. Hugs to you all!
Donnie & Colleen Vineyard
Family Friend
September 26, 2020
Leonard was one of those people you were grateful to have met. He was warm, caring and he and Phyllis were like family to more people, young, old and in-between than most of us will ever even meet. Rest in peace, Leonard and God bless all of your family and friends. You will be missed.
Dave and Rita Popenhagen
Family Friend
September 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I will always remember playing cards with Leonard and fishing up in Minnesota. He will be missed. Love and prayers for the whole family.
Laura Phegley
Family Friend
September 26, 2020
Paula and family, Sorry for the loss of your father in law. Our thoughts and prayers coming for you and the family.
Juana & Mario Hernandez
Friend
September 26, 2020
Hugs and prayers for the family. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Toni Davis
Family Friend
