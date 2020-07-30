Leonard F. Pawlikowski
Born: February 17, 1921; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 17, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Leonard F. Pawlikowski, DDS, age 99, passed away peacefully in Crystal Lake, IL, surrounded by family.
Leonard, a son of immigrants, was born in Chicago, Illinois. In his early years, he lived in the back of the small grocery store his family owned in Bridgeport. A lifelong, devout Catholic, he attended Catholic schools, including Weber High School and the Chicago College of Dental Surgery at Loyola University, both of which required a long journey via streetcars. He was an active member of various churches throughout his life, including Notre Dame in Chicago, St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry and Resurrection Catholic Church in Woodstock.
Leonard followed a family tradition and was a dentist in Chicago and McHenry for 36 years. Leonard is reunited with his wife of 72 years, Eleanor Schulte, a nurse whom he met at Camp Crowder, Missouri, while both were in the United States Army during World War II. Their courtship was via correspondence, and they married in Colorado in 1946. Leonard was later recalled as a member of the Dental Corps to serve in the Korean War, based in Germany.
Leonard and Eleanor traveled extensively in Europe and the Americas. They had many friends and enjoyed playing bridge. Leonard taught ballroom dancing during the era of big bands. He also enjoyed photography, stamp collecting and making cards. He made fantastic stovetop popcorn and fried bologna sandwiches.
In addition to being active in the Catholic community and serving his country, Leonard volunteered extensively during his life, including for the St. Joseph's Home to the Friendless, the Gateway Foundation and the Raue Center for the Performing Arts. He was a member of various dental societies and civic organizations.
Leonard is survived by his children Susan (Charles Schott) Condon and Roger Pawlikowski; his grandchildren: Sarah (Emilio) Couret, Rachel (Jonathon) Leatherbury, Matthew (Rebecca) Condon, Stacey (Rob) Cruise, Leslie Schott, C.J. Schott and Nicole Ginn (Jason Reinewald); his great-grandchildren: Finn, John Patrick, Evan, Taylor, Jackston, Acesen, Elizabeth, Natalie, Kathryn and Maxwell, many nieces and nephews, in-laws Winifred Schulte and Paul (Mary) Schulte. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, his sons, Glenn and David Pawlikowski; his parents, Frank and Marie, his nephew Dr. James Pawlikowski, and his siblings, Fred (Annette) and Alice (Jim) Kelly.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, Woodstock, IL. The service will be for immediate family only, due to the current health crisis. The service will be live streamed. https://www.facebook.com/JesusIsRisenAlleluia/posts/3482526788444372
Burial, with military honors, will take place after the service at St Mary's Cemetery, McHenry, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonard's name to the Outreach Ministry of Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 Country Club Road, Woodstock, IL 60098.
