Born: November 26, 1938

Died: July 5, 2019

Leonard P. Kubiak, 80, was born November 26, 1938 to Leonard J. and Gertrude (nee Koppers) Kubiak and died July 5, 2019 at Journey Care, in Woodstock, Illinois. He attended Marmion Academy, graduated from Elgin High School, attended DeVry, managed Camera Craft and was a lithographer for over 40 years. The motto of Len's life was "I did it my way". He enjoyed golfing, fishing, the Cubs, photography and videography. He helped develop the video ministry at The Church of Holy Apostles, McHenry, Illinois and owned and operated Precious Memories Productions for many years.

Len was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Marianne Kubiak, nephew Dennis Kubiak and grand-nephew Christopher Kubiak.

Len is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years and 49 weeks, Laraine (nee Ficht) Kubiak; dear sons, Paul (Liz) Kubiak and Curt (Jenelle) Kubiak grandchildren, Gavin, Isabella, Ryder and River Kubiak, dear brother Dick (Harriet) Kubiak, fond brother-in-law Bill (Barb) Ficht and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 9:00 am until the 10:00 am Memorial Mass at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W Bull Valley Road, McHenry Illinois. Inurnment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 19, 2019
